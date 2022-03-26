Sangrur ex-SP, DSP, jail warden booked for graft

Sangrur, March 25
Former Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent and warden of the Sangrur jail have been booked after a retired Air Force officer alleged that the accused “took money from him when he was lodged in the jail”. Sangrur SSP Swapan Sharma said a retired Flight Lieutenant has alleged that the accused took money from him while he was lodged in the Sangrur Central Jail. “We have registered a case against former Sangrur jail SP Balwinder Singh, former DSP Amar Singh and jail warden Dhana Singh,” said the SSP.
“Balwinder was posted here from December 16, 2019, to December 29, 2020,” he said.
A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prisons Act. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi
India makes it clear it wants issue sorted out in entirety
Power crisis looms as coal prices soar
Cost of electricity production up I Thermal plants running b...
Debris of collapsed tower to be tested
Structural designers and engineers roped in, will work unde...