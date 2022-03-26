Sangrur ex-SP, DSP, jail warden booked for graft

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 25

Former Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent and warden of the Sangrur jail have been booked after a retired Air Force officer alleged that the accused “took money from him when he was lodged in the jail”. Sangrur SSP Swapan Sharma said a retired Flight Lieutenant has alleged that the accused took money from him while he was lodged in the Sangrur Central Jail. “We have registered a case against former Sangrur jail SP Balwinder Singh, former DSP Amar Singh and jail warden Dhana Singh,” said the SSP.

“Balwinder was posted here from December 16, 2019, to December 29, 2020,” he said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prisons Act. —