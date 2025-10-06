DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Sangrur farmer honoured with Progressive Mushroom Grower Award

Sangrur farmer honoured with Progressive Mushroom Grower Award

After starting with just one shed in 2018, he now manages 15 sheds with an annual output of 1,000 quintals

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 06:29 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sohan Singh receives the Progressive Mushroom Grower Award during the National Mushroom Fair in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.
Advertisement

Sohan Singh (44), a progressive farmer from Rampura Gujran village located on the Haryana border in Sangrur district, has been honoured with the ‘Progressive Mushroom Grower Award’ by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan, during the National Mushroom Fair.

Advertisement

Sohan, who started mushroom cultivation in 2018 with just one shed, now operates nearly 15 sheds over 2.5 acres, producing around 1,000qtl annually. “We go to the market daily. Each shed yields about 50qtl, and last year the average rate remained Rs 90 per kg,” he said.

Advertisement

“Mushroom farming demands caretaking and control of fungal threats, but it earns between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh annually, which goes beyond the income generated from paddy crop in my total 20-acre land,” he said.

Advertisement

He credited Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, and the Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan, for technical guidance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts