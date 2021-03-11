Sangrur farmer 'moves' his dream house to make way for expressway

Sangrur, August 20

After a house built in the fields came in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, a farmer of Roshanwala village in Sangrur district, has moved his duplex house 250 feet away from the existing location to facilitate construction of the expressway.

In 2017, when he was constructing his dream house, the farmer had never imagined that he would have to shift his entire structure soon. However, an unexpected new expressway construction left the farmer with no option and he came up with a unique idea of shifting the house instead of demolishing it.

Though Sukhi was offered compensation by the state government to remove the structure, he instead of demolishing the house, decided to shift its location.

Built at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore, the house has an area of around 3000-3500 sq feet and its work has been given to a private contractor, which is going on from last two months and it will take another two months. It will cost around Rs 50 lakh.

The house now has become a centre of attraction amongst the local residents, who are reaching at the spot to see this unique shift.

Pardeep Singh of Krishanpura village said: “Earlier, we had seen people lifting the height of the house, but this is the first time that house has been moved from the spot”.

While moving structures is not often heard of, it is done in different parts of the world to preserve structures without disturbing an existing ecosystem.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will be India’s longest expressway passing through Haryana, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir covering a distance of 668 km and costing more than Rs 37,525 crore. It will cut travel time from Katra to Delhi by at least five to six hours. — TNS

