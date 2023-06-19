Sangrur farmers ignore official directions, go ahead with paddy transplantation

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 18

Despite strict directions to start paddy transplantation from June 21 in the district, many farmers have already started sowing the crop without any fear.

At many places, farmers have sown paddy on many acres. Labourers are openly transplanting paddy without any problem as officials concerned seem to have failed to take required action.

“After seeing other farmers transplanting paddy without any problem, I have also started doing the same. The Punjab Government should not allow selected farmers to sow paddy before the fixed date. If the government wants to take action then no violator should be spared,” said Sulakhan Singh, a farmer near Kanjhla village.

Another farmer Jagmale Singh said he started paddy transplantation two days ago. He said, “I do not see anything wrong in sowing paddy before the fixed date.”

During a visit to various villages, including Ladda, Kanjhla, Kila Hakima and Dhandiwal, it has come to light that after some influential farmers started paddy transplantation, no proper action was taken against anyone. This prompted marginal and small farmers to start paddy transplantation.

“Officials are blind to big and influential farmers. Now, the authorities would take action after small farmers have sown paddy. Why no action is taken against influential farmers?” said Gurdial Singh, another farmer of the area. Interestingly, paddy is being transplanted in fields away from both sides of main roads.

When contacted, Sangrur Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Harbans Singh said their teams had been visiting various fields to ensure that paddy transplantation starts in the district from June 21 onwards. “But some farmers, who opt for long duration varieties, have been trying to transplant crop earlier. We have been destroying paddy sown before the fixed date at various places and also issuing notices for further action against farmers violating the norm.”