Sangrur: Farmers protest for canal water

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: Farmers from various villages of Dhuri, Malerkotla and Sherpur areas on Saturday organised a vehicle march and later protested in front of the CM’s office at Dhuri for the supply of canal water to their fields. After the authorities fixed their meeting with senior officials of the Canal Department on October 11, they ended the protest. TNS

Man kills 60-year-old father

Muktsar: A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his 60-year-old father by hitting him on his head with a brick at their house in Kotli Ablu village on Friday. The family said Manjinder Singh used to ask his father Baldev Singh to get him married, but the latter was not taking it seriously. TNS

2 booked for trafficking

Muktsar: The police have booked two persons for allegedly sending a woman of Bodiwala Kharak Singh village here to Oman. The woman’s husband, Gurdev Singh, lodged a complaint alleging that Resham Singh and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur of Tarn Taran district not just sent his wife to Oman, but also “sold” her off there. TNS

Constable fails dope test

Muktsar: The police have booked senior constable Narpinderjit Singh for allegedly coming to the police station under the influence of drugs on Friday. As per the FIR, the constable’s dope test was conducted at the local civil hospital and the report came positive. A case has been registered.