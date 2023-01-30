Sangrur farmers to step up stir against land acquisition rates

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 29

The indefinite protest, started near Kheri Chandwan village six months ago by farmers from various villages against different rates for land acquisition for Delhi-Katra Expressway, is gaining support.

Demand uniform price The NHAI is acquiring the land for the Delhi-Katra Expressway. We have come to know that the authorities are giving different rates like Rs 92 lakh per acre, Rs 72 lakh and Rs 66 lakh per acre. We will not allow the authorities to take possession without getting the uniform rate. Manjit Singh Gharachon, BKU Ugrahan leader

Farmers are demanding a uniform rate for the land acquisition while the BKU Ugrahan has decided to intensify agitation.

“The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is acquiring the land for the expressway and is offering different rates per acre. We have got to know that the authorities are giving different rates like Rs 92 lakh per acre, Rs 72 lakh and Rs 66 lakh per acre. We will not allow the authorities to take possession without getting the uniform rate. We have decided to intensify our agitation,” said Manjit Singh Gharachon, a BKU Ugrahan leader of Bhawanigarh block.

Other farmers said they were also demanding proper passages to their fields after the construction of the expressway and the supply of water for irrigation and the arrangements for drainage of rainwater.

“In October last year, when we protested for our pending demands in front of the Sangrur residence of the Chief Minister, the demand of the uniform rates was also included in the charter. The CM had assured us that before March 31, the payment as per our demand would be done. But we will not end our protest without getting the notification,” said Pardeep Singh, a resident of Harkishanpura village.

“After a dispute arose over the per acre compensation, the NHAI has filed a petition in a court,” said Jitendra Jorwal, Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur.

