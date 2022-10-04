Sangrur: Grain markets without basic facilities

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 3

Three days after the start of paddy procurement, the authorities have still not completed cleaning of many grain markets. Farmers claimed that at many places, the authorities have not made proper lighting arrangements and not provided basic amenities, including water.

During a visit to various villages, it was found that at some places, the authorities had started the cleaning process, but at others there were no lighting arrangements.

“The government should have made the mandis ready before the procurement started on October 1. However, cleaning is still going on here and waste is being burnt in the open,” said Jaskarn Singh, a farmer standing near the Nadampur village purchase centre.

As per official figures, in Sangrur and Malerkotla districts there are a total 216 grain markets in urban and rural areas. Some senior officials said since the untimely rain had delayed the arrival of paddy this year, farmers have started bringing the crop to only a few grain markets.

“Some persons have installed a volleyball net here. They play the game in the morning and evening,” claimed Gurwinder Singh, a farmer at the Channo purchase centre.

BKU (Ugrahan) leader from Lehra Dharminder Pashore alleged that there were many grain markets, where basic infrastructure had not been provided to farmers.

When contacted, District Mandi Officer Jaspal Singh Ghuman, said due to the recent rains, cleaning had been delayed at some places.

Work on at some places Though we have made required arrangements at the majority of grain markets, work is going on at some places. Farmers will not face any problem. — Jaspal Singh Ghuman, district mandi officer

