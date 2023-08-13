Sangrur hospital goes without electricity for hours, patients irked

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 12

Hundreds of patients and their attendants faced inconvenience as they had to stay without electricity for several hours at the Sangrur Civil Hospital on Saturday.

The civil hospital authorities said they had turned on the generators, but still some departments were without power.

Used generators I informed the PSPCL and their officers started the repair work. We tried to provide electricity to maximum areas of the hospital through generators. Power was restored after some hours. Dr Kirpal Singh, smo, sangrur

Sukhmanjit Singh, a patient, said, “There is no electricity for the last three hours. The authorities are trying to restore the power supply.”

Another patient, Khushwant Singh, said the scorching heat had made matters worse for them.

Balwinder Kaur, a senior citizen, said, “The state government should make arrangement to supply power from generators to all departments of the hospital.”

Sources said a fault in the main line led to electricity failure for hours.

#Sangrur