Sangrur: Jobless teachers protest outside Punjab CM’s residence

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: Members of the 5,994 Unemployed ETT Teachers’ Union on Tuesday jostled with cops near the local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They announced that they would intensify their agitation if the government failed to give them joining letters at the earliest. TNS

AAP govt taking anti-industry decisions, claims BJP

Chandigarh: The BJP on Tuesday flayed the AAP government for allegedly taking anti-industry decisions. BJP’s national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said ever since the AAP government took over the reins, decisions ‘highly detrimental’ for the industrial sector were being taken. Shergill said the biggest blow to the industry came with the hike in the power tariff. TNS

Drug peddler’s property attached in Muktsar

Muktsar: The district police on Tuesday attached a property belonging to a drug peddler, Sukhvir Singh of Mahuana village. Malout DSP Fateh Singh Brar said Sukhvir can file an appeal within 45 days, else his property will be auctioned. He said the government was taking strict action against drug peddlers.

