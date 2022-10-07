Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

Patiala, October 7
Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj married AAP worker Mandeep Singh on Friday.
Singh is a resident of Lakhewal village of Bhawanigarh.
They married at Rorewal village in Patiala.
The MLA was accompanied by Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The wedding ceremony took place at the village gurdwara in the presence of close relatives.
The bride and groom are from a humble background.
