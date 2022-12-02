Sangrur: More rural women to participate  in farmer protests

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 1

Women from the rural areas under the banner of the BKU (Ugrahan) women wing, have announced to increase their participation in all protests in future over pending demands of farmers.

During a meeting of 13 villages, women pledged to mobilise maximum support for all agitations of farmers in the coming days.

“Women have played big role in the New Delhi agitation, along men, who protested there. We looked after all fields and houses in absence of men,” said Ranjit Kaur after a meeting at Lehal Khurd village.

Women alleged that various governments at the Centre and the state had ignored long-pending demands of farmers and compelled them to launch an agitation.

“Before elections, all political parties make big promises with farmers, but after forming their governments, none takes care about our long-pending demands. Similar is the case of the present Punjab Government as its leaders have forgotten all their promises,” said Karmjit Kaur, another woman.

#Sangrur