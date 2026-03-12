Sangrur MP Gurmeet Hayer set to become new PCA secretary

Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer is set to become the new secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). Hayer, 36, was the lone candidate to fill forms for the post of PCA secretary as the deadline ended on Wednesday.

The formal announcement will be made on March 21. He was nominated for the secretary’s post by the Gurdaspur Cricket Association.

The key post in the cricket body fell vacant after Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh resigned from the post, citing other responsibilities, on July 25, 2025, two weeks after being elected to the executive body.

Hayer earlier held the charge of sports minister in the state government. The cash-rich PCA is now dominated by AAP leaders as the majority of the key posts in the cricket body are with them.