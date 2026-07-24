Sangrur police holds ‘Samadhan Camp’ in Dhuri for prompt public grievance redressal

The Sangrur police organised a ‘Samadhan Camp’ at Swan Birdz under the Dhuri subdivisions to provide better, responsive and citizen-friendly policing services at the doorstep of the people.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Ravjot Grewal directly interacted with residents from various villages and urban areas, heard their complaints and suggestions, and directed the concerned officers to examine every case in accordance with the law and ensure its fair and timely disposal.

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The SSP said the foremost priority of the Sangrur police is to ensure justice for citizens, promptly resolve their genuine grievances, and make policing services more effective, transparent and people-centric.

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She further stated that these ‘Samadhan Camps’ save citizens from making repeated visits to government offices, as they get an opportunity to interact directly with senior police officers and present their grievances at a single location. This not only expedites the grievance redressal process but also strengthens public confidence in the police.

Dr Grewal said that besides tackling crime, drug trafficking, traffic management and ensuring the safety of women, children and senior citizens, the police were equally committed to resolving the day-to-day concerns of the public in a prompt and efficient manner.

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She added that such ‘Samadhan Camps’ will continue to be organised regularly across different police stations and sub-divisions of the district to ensure that policing services remain easily accessible to every citizen.

Appealing to residents to make maximum use of the initiative, she urged them to approach the police without hesitation for resolving grievances, disputes or legal issues, saying public cooperation is the strongest foundation for building a crime-free and safe society.

SP (Headquarters) Rajesh Chhibber, DSP Dhuri Gurpreet Singh along with other officials were also present.