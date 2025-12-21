Sangrur Police on Saturday said a total of seven cases had been registered under the NDPS and Excise Acts and eight accused arrested during the special operation conducted over the past two days.

SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said that under the ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign, the district police, under the supervision of SP (Punjab Bureau of Investigation) Navreet Singh Virk, SP (Detective) Davinder Attri and SP (Headquarters) Rajesh Chhibber, carried out a cordon-and-search operation at the sub-division level.

During these operations, police recovered 12 gm of heroin and 24 bottles of liquor.

The SSP said that as part of the Punjab government’s intensive anti-drug drive, a large number of drug peddlers have already been arrested, and several illegal structures raised by traffickers demolished with the support of the civil administration. He reiterated that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and that stringent action is being taken against those involved in the illegal trade.

Chahal urged the youth struggling with substance abuse to come forward and seek help, assuring them that the government is committed to supporting them in every possible way. He said government-run de-addiction and rehabilitation centres are functioning across the district to facilitate recovery.

He said drug traffickers have pushed the state’s youth towards destruction, and the Punjab government is committed to protecting the younger generation.

Emphasising that the ‘War Against Drugs’ will continue relentlessly, the SSP asserted that no drug trafficker will be spared.