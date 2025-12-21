DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Sangrur police intensify ‘war against drugs’, register 7 cases

Sangrur police intensify ‘war against drugs’, register 7 cases

8 arrested, heroin and liquor seized during special operation

article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 12:26 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sangrur police in action
Advertisement

Sangrur Police on Saturday said a total of seven cases had been registered under the NDPS and Excise Acts and eight accused arrested during the special operation conducted over the past two days.

Advertisement

SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said that under the ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign, the district police, under the supervision of SP (Punjab Bureau of Investigation) Navreet Singh Virk, SP (Detective) Davinder Attri and SP (Headquarters) Rajesh Chhibber, carried out a cordon-and-search operation at the sub-division level.

Advertisement

During these operations, police recovered 12 gm of heroin and 24 bottles of liquor.

Advertisement

The SSP said that as part of the Punjab government’s intensive anti-drug drive, a large number of drug peddlers have already been arrested, and several illegal structures raised by traffickers demolished with the support of the civil administration. He reiterated that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and that stringent action is being taken against those involved in the illegal trade.

Police official during special operation in Sangrur
Police official during special operation in Sangrur

Chahal urged the youth struggling with substance abuse to come forward and seek help, assuring them that the government is committed to supporting them in every possible way. He said government-run de-addiction and rehabilitation centres are functioning across the district to facilitate recovery.

Advertisement

He said drug traffickers have pushed the state’s youth towards destruction, and the Punjab government is committed to protecting the younger generation.

Emphasising that the ‘War Against Drugs’ will continue relentlessly, the SSP asserted that no drug trafficker will be spared.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts