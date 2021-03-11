Sangrur: Police seize 15K litre petrol, diesel; 1 held

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 29

Arresting a man involved in the illegal sale of petrol, diesel and ethanol, the police have confiscated over 15,000 litres of petroleum products. The police are conducting raids to arrest other accused involved in illegal sale of fuel.

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Sidhu said the police seized 11,000 litre petrol, 4,000 litre adulterated diesel and 3,000 litre ethanol from three oil tankers last night. He further said the accused with the help of tanker drivers, who brought petroleum products from depots of various companies, pilfered petrol, diesel and ethanol. They later sold it after mixing with chemicals.

“We have registered an FIR under Sections 379, 420, 336, 285 and 34 of the IPC, Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and Section 23 of the Petroleum Act, 1934, at the Sadar police station of Sangrur against accused Vikram Singh and Gurnam Singh. Gurnam Singh has been arrested while Vikram is absconding,” the SSP added.

On May 26, the police

had registered six FIRs and seized 8,050 litre petroleum products.