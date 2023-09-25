Sangrur police share success stories of de-addicted youths on social media

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, September 24

To curb drug menace, the Sangrur police have started sharing success stories of addicts on social media platforms.

“My son had started consuming drugs around five years ago. With the help of our relatives and villagers, I convinced my son to shun drugs. After his three months treatment, he relapsed, but we kept him motivating and maintained supervision,” said Darshan Kaur in an interview to Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba. The SSP and other senior officers have started conducting interviews of parents of de-addicted youngsters and share it on social media platforms to motivate others.

Making an impact Our main objective is to share how the parents of de-addicted youths fought against the drug menace. These videos are making an impact on social media. Surendra Lamba, Sangrur SSP

Lamba said, “Our main objective is to share how the parents of de-addicted youths fought against the drug menace. These videos are making impact as one gets direct information from the affected families. We will conduct such interviews every week.”

During a visit to a de-addiction centre, relatives of addicts who came to meet them, said whenever a person from the affected family shares information, people always take it seriously. A father of an addict said, “When a mother or a father of a treated youngster speaks about their fight against drugs, it makes a positive impact on others.”

Naib Singh, who works at Red Cross drug de-addiction hospital, Sangrur, said majority of addicts these days were consuming ‘chitta’. “When a person from the affected family shares experience on how they succeeded against drug menace, it attracts attention of all,” he said.

