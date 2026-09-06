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Home / Punjab / Police torture victim Mohanjit Singh shifted to Patiala hospital after uneasiness complaint

Police torture victim Mohanjit Singh shifted to Patiala hospital after uneasiness complaint

Sangrur and Patiala police turn the ward where Mohanjit Singh is admitted into a fortress, with armed policemen prowling the hospital premises and keeping guard

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 08:23 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Sikh youth Mohanjit Singh. Photo: A video grab X/ @officeofssbadal
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Following some health complications, the Sangrur administration on Sunday shifted Mohanjit Singh of Sheron village to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment after he complained of uneasiness.

Meanwhile, opposition parties continued to blame the Sangrur police for the alleged torture and demanded the dismissal of the police officers concerned.

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The Sangrur and Patiala police have turned the ward where Mohanjit Singh is admitted into a fortress, with armed policemen prowling the hospital premises and keeping guard.

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The developments came a day after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into allegations of police torture and submit a report within two weeks.

According to information, Mohanjit Singh was brought to Patiala hospital at around 2:30 pm and admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU), where a team of specialist doctors is monitoring his health.

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“His CT scans came out normal, and his other vital parameters are being monitored. He is under observation but is stable,” confirmed Dr Vishal Chopra, Medical Superintendent (MS), Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Meanwhile, Patiala police did not allow BJP workers and some associates of Mohanjit Singh to meet him inside the ward, leading to a confrontation with the police.

Earlier, the victim was shifted to Patiala just hours before a proposed dharna was scheduled to be held outside the SSP’s office in Sangrur.

Mohanjit’s supporters had called on all organisations and residents to gather at the dharna site and protest against the Punjab government and the police in Sangrur. However, the protest was postponed following the victim’s shifting to Patiala.

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