Sangrur protest: Assured of better wages, workers end protest

Sangrur, May 6
Following a consensus over the issue of increase in the wages of brick kiln workers at a meeting held here today, members and activists of Lal Jhanda Punjab Bhatha Mazdoor Union ended their dharna, organised outside district administrative complex (DC office) here. In the meeting, representatives of the Brick Kiln Owners Association, Sangrur; Lal Jhandha Punjab Bhatha Mazdoor Union, and office of Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC), Sangrur, took part.
State general secretary of Lal Jhanda Punjab Bhatha Mazdoor Union Tarsem Jodhan said that they had ended the dharna following the consensus over the issue of increase in the wages of brick kiln workers. As per the decision taken at the meeting, the brick kiln workers of the Sangrur district would be given the same wages that would be given to Ludhiana district’s brick kiln workers. He said the ALC, Sangrur, had assured them that the increased rate list of wages, to be notified by the office of the ALC, Ludhiana, would be implemented on Sangrur district’s brick kiln workers.
The union leaders also demanded issuance of a notification for the implementation of new minimum wages from March 2024 by the state government. They said if the state government remained failed in issuing the notification soon, then the union would oppose the candidates of the AAP in elections.
Among other leaders of the union who were present included Tarsem Jodhan, Dev Raj Verma, Charanjit Singh, Sat Pal Singh and Parkash Singh Hissowal.
