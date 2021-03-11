Sangrur residents oppose admn’s bid to store wheat on open plinth

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 30

There was tension on Ubhawal road of Sangrur city as residents opposed the attempt of the Sangrur administration to start storage of wheat on an open plinth, alleging it would create problems for them. But senior officers of administration said they were following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on storage.

“In August 2020, the HC directed us to store wheat in plinth on Ubhawal road. But like in the past, today also when we went there with our five trucks loaded with wheat, area residents started opposing us. Though we had police and senior officers with us, to maintain law and order, we deferred our plan today. However, we are bound to follow the court directions and would store wheat there in coming days,” said Narinder Singh, District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC).

When officers reached on Ubhawal road, area residents also converged there and started the protest. Meanwhile, after getting the information, Sangrur AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj also reached at the spot and joined the residents. “Being the area MLA, it’s my duty to help administration and residents. We are looking into the matter,” said Bharaj. Plinth owner Sanjay Garg said: “If the administration failed to implement the direction of HC, I would again move court.