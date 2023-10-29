Sangrur residents seek repair of road

Sangrur, October 28
Under the banner of Sanjha Morcha, residents of various colonies at Uppli Road, protested against the government alleging that the authorities are not getting the roads repaired despite their requests. They announced to intensify their stir if the government fails to take action.
“We have been facing serious problems for many years as neither the previous governments nor the present one have taken any action to repair the roads. Accidents have repeatedly taken place due to bad condition of roads and many have suffered serious injuries,” said Gurdial Singh, a resident.
Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj said, “We have started the process to undertake repair of Uppli road.”
