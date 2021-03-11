Sangrur: Sirsa's Dera Sacha Sauda asks followers to unite

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 29

To make their presence felt in the forthcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, thousands of followers of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, converged on the call for unity. They also offered all help to the state government to end the rising drug menace.

Interestingly, dera leaders preferred not to say anything direct about the bypoll to the followers. They claimed today’s gathering was to further intensify their social welfare works, including blood donation, plantation and marriages of poor girls among others. But there was murmur about staying united for voting in the bypoll.

“We did not discuss politics at today’s gathering as it was to motivate our followers for social welfare works. Yes, it’s true that we gave a call for unity and against drugs. The government should tackle drug menace and we are ready to offer all possible help,” said Harinder Mangwal, a member of the state-level committee of dera.

A dera follower said: “Though there was no word from our leaders, a discussion about the bypoll was held.”

