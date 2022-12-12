Sangrur SSP on duty at naka to get feedback from residents

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 11

To keep the district police force vigilant, SSP Surendra Lamba has been visiting various police stations of the district at night. Apart from this, the SSP also gets public feedback about the behaviour of policemen from residents on various check posts by standing there and interacting with the public.

“We have been checking the security arrangements of all police stations in the district. Apart from the security guard on duty, we are ensuring that CCTVs work round-the-clock and other arrangements are proper. Many times I also stand with my cops at nakas to get direct feedback from residents about the working our cops,” said SSP Lamba.

There are 16 police stations in the district, which shares 45-km long border with Haryana and the police have been conducting special checks on vehicles entering Punjab from the neighbouring state.

“Apart from physical presence, our teams are also working round-the-clock to keep a check on social media posts. Suspicious posts are being verified as per norms to prevent any problem in the area,” said Lamba.

A DSP-rank officer has been appointed as the nodal officer for each police station of the district to ensure compliance with mandatory directions of the Punjab Government to curb crime in the area.

