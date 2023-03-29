Sangrur: Support for the disabled

Our Correspondent

Sangrur: The District Disability Rehabilitation Centre and the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India distributed support material to 228 disabled persons of the district. "More such functions will be organised to help persons with disability," said DC Jitendra Jorwal. TNS

Acid thrown on woman

Muktsar: A 28-year-old woman suffered burns on her face and body after a man allegedly threw acid on her at Patel Nagar in Malout on Tuesday. The woman is reportedly a divorcee, who works at an apparel shop. The accused is reportedly working at a hardware shop. oc

Holiday date correction sought

Abohar: The Vishwa Jain Sangthan has urged CM Bhagwant Mann to change the date of Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak in the list of state holidays from April 4 to April 3. The organisation said many other states had already done so.