Sangrur: Tablets seized, 1 arrested

Our Correspondent

Sangrur: The Cheema police have arrested one person and seized 360 habit-forming tablets from him. “We have arrested Raghuvir Singh and seized 360 tablets from his possession. We are conducting further investigations,” said ASI Rajinder Singh. TNS

Ex-sarpanch surrenders

Abohar: A former sarpanch of Kundal village, Jagmandeep Singh Minku, who was booked for an alleged assault on a patwari, surrendered in a court here on Friday. The court sent the ex-sarpanch to judicial custody. OC

60-gm heroin seized

Abohar: A police team led by Sub-Inspector Puran Singh on Friday seized 60-gm heroin from Sachin Maurya of Adampur after intercepting him near Kishanpura terminal on the Hanumangarh mega highway. Circle Inspector Dinesh Saran said a case had been registered under the NDPS Act in this regard at the local police station.