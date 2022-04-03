Sangrur top cop to aid of deceased farmers’ kin

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 2

The new SSP of Sangrur, one of the districts worst affected by farmer suicides, has decided to donate Rs 51,000 from his May salary and Rs 21,000 subsequently every month to help daughters of indebted farmers in their education.

This is Mandeep Singh Sidhu’s third stint as the SSP of the district. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and senior leader Aman Arora, who belong to the district, had sought his transfer from the Vigilance Bureau, Patiala.

“I hope in the coming days more friends will join me in helping the girls of deceased farmers in their education,” said Sidhu. —