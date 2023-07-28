Sangrur: Toxic fumes kill worker

Sangrur: A sanitation worker died, while three others were under treatment, after inhaling toxic fumes in Lehra here. Lehra DSP Pushpinder Singh said: "After four sanitation workers inhaled toxic fumes while cleaning a sewage line, one Sukhwinder Singh died and the other three were referred to a Patiala hospital where they are being treated." TNS
Register all pet shops: Min
Chandigarh: Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Khudian on Thursday ordered that all pet shops and dog breeders be registered with the state animal welfare board. A notification would be issued in this regard, he said. TNS
‘Broadcasting Pbi bulletins’
New Delhi: Ten-minute news bulletins in Punjabi language were being broadcast daily on Delhi's Indraprastha channel of All India Radio, MIB minister Anurag Thakur said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. Punjab MP Raghav Chadha had raised the issue of the alleged move to stop Punjabi bulletins from Delhi and Chandigarh AIR centres. TNS
Miscreants create ruckus
Abohar: Two groups of more than 12 people created a ruckus in the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital here on Wednesday night. The police reached the spot and took away some of the miscreants. The miscreants were the relatives of some people who had come to the hospital after being injured during a fight. oc
Will improve infra: Cheema
Chandigarh: Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said on Thursday that the infrastructure of district treasury offices across the state would be strengthened to improve their performance. Cheema said latest computers and other equipment would be provided, besides renovating the offices.
