Sangrur villages push for canal water

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 3

Residents of 45 villages have intensified their agitation for canal water. These villages don’t have canal water as these are yet to be covered under the canal irrigation system.

Residents have launched village-wise special campaign. Meetings are being held and a mahapanchayat has been convened for March 6 at Dhuri, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s constituency, to protest for the canal water.

Villagers said since groundwater was the only source of irrigation and other daily chores, it had been depleting fast. All affected villages were in the dark zone due to over exploitation of the groundwater, they said.

In 1986, the then Punjab Government had announced a canal project for the area. Later, in 2014, the then Punjab Government had also announced three canals for the area. But there was no development on the ground zero after both announcements.

“On March 6, residents of all affected villages will attend a mahapanchayat. Later, we have plans to organise a protest march till the office of the Dhuri Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). We will also announce our future course of action as our repeated requests have failed for canal water have not yielded any result,” said Bhupinder Longowal of the Kirti Kisan Union.

Dhuri SDM Amit Gupta said, “Officials are working to fulfil the demand for canal water of villages.”