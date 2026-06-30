Sangrur will produce future Olympians: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday inaugurated an Olympic-standard swimming pool built at a cost of Rs 9.50 crore in Sangrur, declaring that the district is poised to emerge as a nursery for Asian, world and Olympic champions.

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Highlighting the government's investment in sports infrastructure, Mann said Punjab has increased its sports budget from less than Rs 200 crore under previous governments to Rs 1,790 crore. He also announced that the state has secured the opportunity to host the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for the first time and will soon launch the Punjab Cricket Premier League and Punjab Hockey League to nurture international-level talent.

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Sharing a video from the event on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Today, the people of Sangrur received a major boost in the field of sports with the inauguration of a modern Olympic-standard swimming pool at War Heroes Stadium. Constructed at a cost of Rs 9.50 crore, the 50×21-metre facility is equipped with world-class amenities for athletes and coaches, providing international-standard training infrastructure."

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He further posted, "To revive Punjab's sporting culture, our government has increased the sports budget from Rs 200 crore to Rs 1,790 crore. Athletes will now receive advance funds for training, while those winning international medals will be rewarded with Rs 1 crore for a gold medal, Rs 75 lakh for a silver medal and Rs 50 lakh for a bronze medal."

"To further promote a vibrant sports culture, the Punjab Government will soon launch the Punjab Premier League and the Punjab Hockey League. In addition, the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will be hosted in Mohali and Jalandhar during October-November, further strengthening Punjab's position as a premier destination for sports in the country," the post added.

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Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Mann said the day marked a moment of immense pride and joy for the people of Sangrur, especially the youth, as the newly constructed state-of-the-art swimming pool had been dedicated to them.

"This swimming pool is not merely a building; it will serve as a nursery for our future Olympians," he said.

Highlighting his government's focus on strengthening sports infrastructure, Mann said the world-class swimming pool was another significant step towards restoring Punjab's position as the country's leading sporting state.

"The swimming pool has been constructed at a cost of Rs 9.50 crore in accordance with international standards and Olympic specifications. The pool measures 50 metres by 21 metres, with a depth ranging from 4.5 feet to 7.5 feet, and has a water-holding capacity of 2.5 lakh litres," he said.

Sharing details of the facilities, the Chief Minister said the complex includes separate modern shower facilities, changing rooms, dedicated rooms for coaches, and storage areas to ensure maximum convenience for athletes.

He added that a modern gymnasium has also been established to help athletes improve their strength and conditioning.

"A dedicated mini swimming pool has also been developed for children below the age of seven," he said.

Mann said the swimming pool has been built using the world's advanced Myrtha RenovAction and Classic Modular System technology.

"It features laminated PVC and stainless-steel panels, making it one of the most modern swimming pools in the country. To ensure clean and safe water, a filtration and disinfection system compliant with European standards has been installed," he said.

Appealing to parents in Sangrur and neighbouring areas, the Chief Minister urged them to encourage their children to take up sports.

"Our government will ensure that there is never any shortage of facilities or funds for the promotion of sports," he said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure across the state, Mann said the Punjab Government is constructing 3,100 stadiums across Punjab to promote sports and steer youth away from the menace of drugs.

Cabinet Ministers Dr Ravjot Singh and Tarunpreet Singh Sond were also present on the occasion.