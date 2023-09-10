Sanitation staff on strike, waste piles up in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 9

Sangrur city residents staged a protest against the local administration and state government for failing to clean roads.

The sanitation staff of the Nagar Council (NC) has been on strike for the past five days and heaps of waste have come up in every nook and corner of the city.

Situation worsening The sanitation staff regularly go on strike and every time they stop lifting waste from the city. Senior authorities should look into the matter urgently as things are taking a turn for the worse in the majority of areas of the city. Satish Kansal, Congress Leader

Members of the sanitation staff are demanding regularisation of services of contractual staff and have announced to continue their strike till the fulfilment of their demand.

“The Punjab Government should accept the genuine demands of sanitation workers and get the city cleaned as early as possible as heaps of waste might cause the outbreak of an epidemic. Despite repeated requests of residents, no one is taking any action to solve the problem,” said Aman Punia, a local BJP leader while protesting near a heap of waste in Patiala gate area of the city.

“The sanitation staff regularly go on strike and every time they stop lifting waste from the city. Senior authorities should look into the matter urgently as things are taking a worse turn in the majority of areas of the city,” said Satish Kansal, Congress leader from Sangrur city.

Sangrur NC Executive Officer (EO) Sunil Dutt Verma said that he had been conducting meetings with sanitation staff to convince them to end their strike.

#Sangrur