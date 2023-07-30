Sanitation worker’s death: Lehra residents continue protest

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, July 29

Two days after a sanitation worker died and two others were admitted to a hospital after inhaling toxic fumes, residents continued their protest outside the Lehra Nagar Council office.

“Nagar council officials had forced deceased Sukhwinder Singh and others to clean sewer without a proper kit and training,” alleged protesters.

Dharminder Pashore, block chief, alleged had the authorities not pressurised thim to do the work, the mishap would not have happened. “The government must take action against the officials concerned and compensate the family,” he said.

