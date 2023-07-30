Sanitation worker’s death: Lehra residents continue protest

Sangrur, July 29
Two days after a sanitation worker died and two others were admitted to a hospital after inhaling toxic fumes, residents continued their protest outside the Lehra Nagar Council office.
“Nagar council officials had forced deceased Sukhwinder Singh and others to clean sewer without a proper kit and training,” alleged protesters.
Dharminder Pashore, block chief, alleged had the authorities not pressurised thim to do the work, the mishap would not have happened. “The government must take action against the officials concerned and compensate the family,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...