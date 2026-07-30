Sanitation workers enforce near total bandh across Ropar district

A near complete bandh was observed across the urban areas of Ropar district today in the morning hours as striking sanitation workers intensified their agitation against the Punjab Government by enforcing a shutdown in major towns.

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Sanitation workers, who have been on strike for more than two weeks over their demands, moved through the markets of Nangal, Anandpur Sahib and Ropar, urging shopkeepers to keep their establishments closed in support of the bandh call. Commercial activity remained largely affected in the three towns as most markets observed the shutdown.

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In Nangal, the protest assumed a dramatic turn as sanitation workers drove through the town in tractor trolleys loaded with garbage. Protesters warned shopkeepers that waste would be dumped outside business establishments if they refused to cooperate with the bandh. The tactic created tension in the markets, although no major untoward incident was reported.

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Despite the aggressive enforcement of the bandh, government agencies, including the police and the local civil administration, remained largely passive. Residents and traders alleged that the authorities acted as mute spectators while the protesters enforced the shutdown in various parts of the district.

The strike by sanitation workers has now entered its third week, severely disrupting waste collection services across the district. Heaps of garbage have accumulated in residential colonies, market areas and public places in Nangal, Ropar, Anandpur Sahib and other urban centres, creating growing concern among residents.

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The Punjab Government had recently offered to raise the monthly wages of contractual sanitation workers to Rs 20,500, but the proposal was rejected by the protesting sanitation, who have continued their indefinite strike. The workers are pressing for acceptance of their demands and have refused to resume sanitation services.

With door-to-door garbage collection completely suspended, residents are bearing the brunt of the prolonged agitation. Citizens complained that municipal councils have failed to make any alternative arrangements to dispose of household waste despite the strike continuing for over two weeks.

Several residents said the civic bodies could at least deploy dumper vehicles or designate temporary collection points to ensure regular lifting of garbage. In the absence of any such arrangements, people are being forced to dump household waste in vacant plots, roadside locations and open spaces near residential colonies.

The situation has become particularly alarming due to the ongoing monsoon season. Accumulated garbage, combined with frequent rainfall, has created foul-smelling conditions and is raising fears of the outbreak of diseases. Residents expressed concern that stagnant rainwater around garbage heaps could become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease carrying insects.

People across the district criticised the Punjab Government for failing to resolve the impasse despite the strike entering its third week. Many demanded immediate intervention to end the deadlock, restore sanitation services and prevent a potential public health crisis.

Minister for local bodies Harjot Singh Bains was not available for comments despite attempts to contact him on phone.