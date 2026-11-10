Sanjha Mullazam Manch convener Sukhchain Khera leaves govt service; Punjab yet to accept resignation

Sukhchain Khera, convener of the Sanjha Mullazam Manch, has resigned from government service, though the Punjab Government is yet to accept his resignation.

His decision has triggered speculation about his possible entry into politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly election. However, Khera has denied that he intends to contest the Vidhan Sabha polls.

“Contesting elections requires a lot of preparation and I have only been struggling for employees’ rights so far. I never worked for contesting polls. I will be working against the ruling party for the maltreatment they have meted out to every section of society, especially the 7.5 lakh employees and pensioners,” he told The Tribune.

Khera has been at the forefront of the agitation by government employees and pensioners in Punjab, leading protests under the banner of the Sanjha Mullazam Manch. He has been raising issues concerning the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, payment of pending DA instalments and arrears, revision of payscales and other service-related demands. He has emerged as one of the prominent voices representing employees and pensioners in their confrontation with the state government over these demands.

Advertisement

Khera had around six years of service left, with his retirement due in 2032.