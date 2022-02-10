Sant Samaj to back SAD-BSP in Punjab Assembly election

Jalandhar, February 9
The Gurmat Sidhant Pracharak Sant Samaj today announced support for the SAD-BSP alliance and urged all to support it for the welfare of Punjab. The decision was taken at a meeting of around 300 Sikh preachers that was presided over by Damdami Taksal chief Sant Harnam Singh Khalsa. The meeting was attended by Sikh preachers from different sects, including Udasin, Nirmale, Kar Sewa Wale and Nihang Singh representatives. —
Tribune Shorts
