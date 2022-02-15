Sanyukt Samaj Morcha nominee alleges inaction, stages dharna

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 14

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from Jalalabad segment, Surinder Singh Dhandian, sat on a dharna today at the office of the SDM-cum-Returning Officer against the alleged police inaction.

Dhandian said on February 1 and 6, his polling agent Hans Raj Golden, was assaulted by some people at Chak Buddho Ke and Bandiwala village, respectively.

Dhandian alleged that Golden was attacked by henchmen of Aman Kamboj Skoda, who has been declared a proclaimed offender.

Golden said they had been continuously demanding the arrest of Skoda and justice for the victims, but the Fazilka police had failed to take any action against Skoda as he allegedly had patronage of senior police officers.

Golden said they had informed the Election Commission regarding the assault, but no action has been taken so far.

The protesters demanded transfer of the Fazilka police chief. They warned that if their demand was not met they would intensify their agitation.

