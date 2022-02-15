Sanyukt Samaj Morcha nominee alleges inaction, stages dharna

Says his polling agent assaulted twice by PO

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha nominee alleges inaction, stages dharna

SSM activists stage a dharna outside the office of the Returning Officer in Jalalalabad. Tribune photo

Our Correspondent

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 14

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from Jalalabad segment, Surinder Singh Dhandian, sat on a dharna today at the office of the SDM-cum-Returning Officer against the alleged police inaction.

Dhandian said on February 1 and 6, his polling agent Hans Raj Golden, was assaulted by some people at Chak Buddho Ke and Bandiwala village, respectively.

Dhandian alleged that Golden was attacked by henchmen of Aman Kamboj Skoda, who has been declared a proclaimed offender.

Golden said they had been continuously demanding the arrest of Skoda and justice for the victims, but the Fazilka police had failed to take any action against Skoda as he allegedly had patronage of senior police officers.

Golden said they had informed the Election Commission regarding the assault, but no action has been taken so far.

The protesters demanded transfer of the Fazilka police chief. They warned that if their demand was not met they would intensify their agitation.

Stages dharna

  • SSM candidate from Jalalabad segment Surinder Singh Dhandian sat on a dharna at the office of the SDM-cum-Returning Officer against the alleged police inaction
  • The protesters demanded transfer of the Fazilka police chief. They warned that they would intensify their agitation against the police inaction if their demand was not met

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Rift-ridden Cong can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Rift-ridden Cong can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Haryana CM: Structural audit of all societies in Gurugram

Haryana CM: Structural audit of all societies in Gurugram

'Nava Punjab BJP de naal': PM Modi says Punjab needs 'double engine of development'

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM Narendra Modi’s ...

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

Delhi schools reopen, schools fully functional in 12 states, UTs

Delhi reopens schools, joins 12 states, UTs

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Jalandhar: Over 1,500 devotees board special train Begumpura Express for Varanasi to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Garhshankar Congress candidate

Jalandhar district sees 25 more Covid infections

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

Man nabbed with 1,800 bottles of smuggled liquor in Ludhiana