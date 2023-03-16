Sapinda relationship no factor in protection pleas: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 15

Everybody has a right to live in peace, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted, while making it clear that the Bench was not to see whether a runaway couple in a live-in relationship seeking protection was having a sapinda relationship.

Bench says Everybody has a right to live in peace. Citizens cannot be left at the hands of the law-breaker. — Justice Gurbir Singh

Justice Gurbir Singh also directed the police authorities to take appropriate steps in accordance with law to ensure that the life and liberty of petitioners were not jeopardised at the hands of the private respondents, if some substance was found in their representation.

The direction came in a case where one of the counsels appearing before the Bench contended that both the petitioners could not be permitted to be in a live-in-relation because they were close family members having sapinda relationship. The girl was the daughter of the boy’s father’s sister.

Taking up the petition filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by the couple through counsel Pritpal Singh Miglani, Justice Gurbir Singh asserted it was the state’s duty to protect the life and liberty of each and every citizen of the country. They could not be left at the “hands of the law-breaker and to go from pillar to post”. If a person committed an offence, it was the state’s duty to initiate action against him and ensure he was treated in accordance with law.

“No person can be allowed to take law in his own hands…. Whether they are having a sapinda relationship is not to be seen in this petition. The purpose of this petition is only to protect their life and liberty. Thus, the present petition is allowed,” Justice Gurbir Singh asserted.

Referring to a Division Bench judgment, Justice Gurbir Singh asserted it was held that life and liberty of any person who approached the court with a grievance was required to be taken care of and the protection should be provided as permissible in law.

Before parting with the order, Justice Gurbir Singh said the directions would not be construed in any manner to restrain the official respondents from proceeding against the petitioners in case any criminal case was registered against them. The law would take its own course and it would be open to the authorities/investigating agency to proceed against the petitioners in accordance with law.