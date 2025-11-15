Sarabjit Kaur missing from Sikh pilgrims’ jatha converts to Islam in Pakistan, marries local, becomes ‘Noor Hussain’

Sarabjit Kaur, a Sikh woman from Punjab who travelled to Pakistan as part of a pilgrims’ jatha for Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab, has reportedly gone missing during visits to gurdwaras in Nankana Sahib.

Recent reports from Pakistan claim that she embraced Islam, adopted the name Noor Hussain, and underwent nikah, with a mosque in Sheikhupura allegedly issuing a nikah certificate citing her consent. The authenticity of the document has not yet been independently verified by The Tribune.

Kaur, 52, a resident of Kapurthala, had crossed the Wagah-Attari border on November 4 along with nearly 1,992 Sikh pilgrims travelling under the bilateral shrine-visitation agreement.

The group returned to India on November 13 after a 10-day visit, but Kaur did not accompany them back.

A purported viral Urdu nikahnama states that she married Nasir Hussain, a resident of Sheikhupura, around 56 km from Lahore, after converting to Islam.

Before leaving for Pakistan, Kaur had been living in Amanipur in the home of her husband, Karnail Singh, who has been based in England for almost three decades. She is divorced and has two sons from her previous marriage.

Meanwhile, Kapurthala police confirmed that Kaur has three past criminal cases registered against her—two in Kapurthala City and one at Kot Fatta in Bathinda—primarily related to cheating and fraud. Officials said that her background and the details of these cases are being re-examined.

Local sources also indicated discrepancies in her travel documents: her passport lists an address in Malout, Muktsar, and bears her father’s name instead of her husband’s. She reportedly did not provide her citizenship information or passport number on the immigration form upon entry into Pakistan.

Talwandi Chaudhrian SHO Nirmal Singh stated that Kaur “went to pay obeisance at Nankana Sahib but did not return.” He added that while court proceedings in her cases have concluded, her two sons—Lovejot Singh and Navjot Singh—are facing a total of 10 criminal cases across Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, and Kabirpur. Several trials are ongoing, and both sons are believed to be out on bail. Their father has been living abroad for more than 15 years.

Residents of Amanipur have remained largely silent about the family as investigations continue.