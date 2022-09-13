Sarabjit's wife dies in mishap

Amritsar, September 12
Sukhpreet Kaur, the wife of Sarabjit Singh who was killed at a Lahore jail in 2013, died in an accident on Monday. Sukhpreet Kaur was travelling pillion on a two-wheeler when the accident occurred near Amritsar. Sukhpreet (55) is survived by her two daughters.
Sarabjit’s sister Dalbir Kaur who had played a pivotal role in highlighting the plight of her brother died after a cardiac arrest in June this year.
Notably, Sarabjit Singh had crossed over to Pakistan accidentally in 1990. He was a resident of Bhikhiwind, a border village. In Pakistan, he was sentenced to death for his alleged implication in a bomb blast case.
While a court in Pakistan had sentenced Sarabjit to death, he died when he was attacked by Pakistani inmates in Lahore jail on May 1, 2013. Later, a Bollywood film named ‘Sarabjit’ was released on his life.
