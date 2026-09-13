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Home / Punjab / Saragarhi martyrs’ valour to inspire coming generations, says Khudian

Saragarhi martyrs’ valour to inspire coming generations, says Khudian

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Ferozepur, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Gurmeet Singh Khudian at Saragarhi memorial on Saturday.
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Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Saturday paid tributes to the 21 Sikh soldiers who laid down their lives while defending Saragarhi Fort against nearly 10,000 Afghan tribesmen on September 12, 1897.

Describing the Battle of Saragarhi as an unparalleled saga of bravery, sacrifice, discipline and devotion, Khudian said the soldiers’ valour would continue to inspire generations to come.

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Addressing a state-level function organised by the Punjab Government to mark the 129th anniversary of the historic battle, the minister said the state was making concerted efforts to connect people, especially the youth, with Punjab’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

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Khudian said the Saragarhi War Memorial in Ferozepur was unique and noted that most of the soldiers who attained martyrdom in the battle hailed from the district. The minister also honoured family members of the Saragarhi martyrs by presenting them with mementoes.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Ranjit Singh Manral, GOC Golden Arrow Division, said the Battle of Saragarhi remained a shining example of extraordinary courage, discipline and devotion to duty.

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“The valour and supreme sacrifice of the 21 soldiers will always remain a source of immense pride for the Indian Army,” he said.

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