Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Sarbat Da Bhala Trust releases Rs 1.5 crore flood relief

Sarbat Da Bhala Trust releases Rs 1.5 crore flood relief

The Trust’s teams are visiting flood-hit villages to distribute essential relief, including ration kits, mosquito nets, medicines, fodder for livestock and other necessities
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:04 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Dr SPS Oberoi
Renowned philanthropist and businessman Dr SPS Oberoi, managing trustee of Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, has released Rs 1.5 crore to support families affected by recent floods in Punjab.

According to Bharpur Singh, president of the Trust’s Faridkot unit, and press secretary Pardeep Chamk, Oberoi has always stood by Punjabis in times of crisis. Trust teams are visiting flood-hit villages to distribute essential relief, including ration kits, mosquito nets, medicines, fodder for livestock, and other necessities.

Under the guidance of Dr Oberoi and Trust’s national president Jassa Singh Sandhu, a consignment of 20 tonnes of dry fodder has already been handed over to the Gurdaspur district administration.

The floods have severely affected nearly 1,300 villages across eight to nine districts, including Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

The Trust has a long history of humanitarian service, having provided aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier floods, and the farmers’ agitation. In the past, it even rebuilt homes for flood victims.

Singh said, “In this difficult time, Sarbat Da Bhala Trust stands firmly with the people of Punjab.”

