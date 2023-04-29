'Sarkar aapke dwaar' programme launched

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

The state government was headquartered in Ludhiana on Friday with the holding of the maiden meeting of the Council of Ministers outside Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched another pro-people initiative, ‘Sarkar aapke dwaar’ (Government at your doorsteps) on the occasion. Chairing the Cabinet meeting, Mann announced that moving away from the age-old practice of keeping the state government functionaries stationed at the capital, the meetings of the Council of Ministers would now be held in different cities and villages, at least once a month.

“This will fulfil our promise to take the government to the public’s doorsteps,” the CM said. He said the entire official machinery of the state government, right from the rank of the Chief Secretary and the DGP, would remain present along with the Cabinet Ministers and function from the same station on the day of holding the Cabinet meeting.

“We will meet the masses in presence of the officers and give them a patient hearing,” said Mann, adding that this move would avoid the public and officers rushing to Chandigarh from far off areas. He also directed the Deputy Commissioners and Commissioners of Police/ SSPs to further enhance their field visits.

“Our endeavour is to ensure accountability and transparency in the public delivery system at all levels,” the CM asserted, while hinting at stern action against the officials found wanting.