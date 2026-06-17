Under the ‘Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ initiative, Punjab’s 1076 helpline and doorstep delivery are reshaping the way citizens access government services, reducing delays, limiting dependence on middlemen and making governance more transparent and citizen-centric, says Punjab Good Governance and Information Technology Minister Aman Arora.

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The technology-enabled system has delivered over 3.10 lakh services to citizens. Pendency across departments has fallen to 0.33 per cent. The citizens can now access 437 government services through the integrated platform by simply calling the 1076 helpline or booking appointments through WhatsApp, the online portal or Sewa Kendras.

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Once an appointment is booked, trained doorstep delivery operators visit citizens at their homes, collect documents, assist in completing applications and facilitate online submission, eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices.

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The impact has been particularly significant for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, farmers residing in remote areas, women and working professionals, who earlier had to spend considerable time and money travelling to government offices and often relied on intermediaries for availing services, Arora added.

Since the launch of the initiative, more than 4.18 lakh appointments have been booked under the doorstep delivery system. Citizens are now able to receive certificates and approvals through SMS, WhatsApp and physical delivery at their homes, making government services more accessible and convenient.

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The Punjab Good Governance and Information Technology Minister went on to say that the initiative has also transformed the verification process. Online verification by Patwaris, Nambardars, Sarpanches, Municipal Councillors and departmental officials has reduced paperwork and minimised the need for physical visits, while ensuring greater transparency and accountability. Another major reform has been the introduction of formless services, under which citizens are no longer required to fill lengthy application forms. Instead, doorstep delivery operators capture information digitally and the system automatically generates the application, simplifying the process and reducing errors.

Real-time application tracking, department-wise dashboards, beat-wise monitoring and feedback calls to beneficiaries have further strengthened accountability and enabled timely service delivery.

The Minister further said that technology is being used to make governance more transparent and responsive. “Technology does not replace governance; it strengthens transparency and accountability. By enabling real-time tracking of applications, digital systems reduce delays, minimise uncertainty and make service delivery more responsive to citizens,” he said.

He said the government’s objective is to ensure that citizens do not have to make repeated visits to government offices for routine services.

“The recent initiative to facilitate online verification of certificates through Sarpanchs, Nambardars and Municipal Councillors is another step towards reducing paperwork, limiting unnecessary physical visits and making government services more accessible,” he added.

Every stage of an application leaving a digital trail, the scope for delays and intermediaries is shrinking, making governance increasingly efficient, transparent and citizen-centric.