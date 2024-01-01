Sarpanch plants 10,000 trees near dhussi bundh

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 31

A dedicated farmer from Dulchi Ke village district is spearheading an initiative that is not only contributing to the preservation of the environment but also playing a pivotal role in fortifying the sensitive “dhussi bundh.” This farmer has taken it upon himself to transform the landscape of the area by planting trees along the edge of the “bundh,” which makes this conservation effort a dual-purpose project.

Avtar Singh, Sarpanch, and Dulchi Ke village had started planting trees in and around the area of the “dhussi bundh” around five years ago.

Avtar said, “Nature is everything, and we should do everything in our power to preserve it. I stopped burning crop residue eight years ago to do my part, and I urge everyone else to do the same. Avtar was recently honoured by Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and he was also honoured with the “Dharti Maa De Putt” Award by a Jaitu-based NGO, “Kheti Virasat Mission”.

#Environment #Ferozepur