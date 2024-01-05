Sarpanch shot by 3 on bike in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 4

Sarpanch Sandeep Singh Cheena Kajal of Dadiana Kalan village here was shot dead by motorcyclists in broad daylight at Adda Dosadka on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road this morning.

As the news of the incident spread in the area, various SC organisations staged a protest and markets of Hoshiarpur city were shut.

The markets were opened later. A dharna was staged at Adda Dosadka by the protesters. A large number of workers of SC organisations gathered in the city and took out a protest march. Deceased Sandeep (45) was associated with various organisations and owned the business Kajal Earth Mover at Adda Dosadka.

Around 10 am today, while he was sitting at his workplace, three motorcycle-borne youths shot at him and he died on the spot.

The Bullowal police have nominated Vicky, a resident of Asalpur, and two other suspects in the case.

Led by SP (D) Sarabjit Singh Bahia and Garhshankar DSP Daljit Singh Khakh, a large number of police officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. They were assured that the suspects would be arrested within 24 hours, after which the protest ended in the evening.

Sources said a suspect has been rounded up by the police. The reason behind the incident is believed to be personal enmity as one of the suspects was allegedly beaten up with a stick by the deceased.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur