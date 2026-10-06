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Home / Punjab / Sarpanch shot dead by bike-borne assailants in broad daylight in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Sarpanch shot dead by bike-borne assailants in broad daylight in Punjab's Tarn Taran

No prior threat, extortion call or personal enmity has come to the fore yet, says Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Surinder Lamba

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PTI
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:25 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Police said the assailants will be identified shortly and several teams have been dispatched to different locations to trace them. File
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A village head, said to be associated with ruling AAP, was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district by unidentified assailants on Tuesday, police said.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Surinder Lamba said three bike-borne assailants allegedly fired multiple shots at Toot village sarpanch Ashwani Devgan.

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He said no prior threat, extortion call or personal enmity has come to the fore yet.

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Devgan had never demanded police security, the official said, adding that a manhunt is underway to trace the assailants.

According to police, the incident took place when Devagan had gone to the Toot bus stand. Unidentified bike-borne assailants arrived at the spot and fired several shots at the victim from point blank range before fleeing.

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Devgan was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

CCTV footage of the entire area is being analysed. Police said the assailants will be identified shortly and several teams have been dispatched to different locations to trace them.

Police have gathered some vital clues from the spot, they said.

After the incident, the Toot bus stand area was cordoned off as forensic teams from Tarn Taran and neighbouring Amritsar district collected evidence.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of a 55-year-old former sarpanch of Mannewal village in Ludhiana who was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants near the village on Saturday evening.

The victim, Navjeet Singh Neetu, was on his way to his residence in Ghumar Mandi when he was attacked.

Opposition parties have targeted the AAP government over alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

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