Sarpanch, supporters join BJP in legislator’s presence

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 2

Despite no announcement by Bharatiya Janata Party on candidate for Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, MLA Sandeep Jakhar continued his campaign to bring more people into the party fold.

Sarpanch of Sherewala village Sandeep Bhadu and dozens of his supporters joined BJP today in the presence of Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar.

Sherewala is one of the tail-end villages in Abohar sub-division that reeled under water crisis and organised multiple protests against the successive governments over the same.

On the occasion, senior BJP leaders Dhanpat Siyag, Vishnu Bhagwan Delu, Vandana Sangwal, Manoj Jhinjha, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Rana Sidhu and a large number of party workers were present.

The MLA claimed that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power in the country in 2014, the first thing he did was to raise the economic status of the Dalit community of the country and ensured that the benefits of the Central Government schemes reach directly into the accounts of the common people. Influenced by this, people from different political parties are joining BJP.

