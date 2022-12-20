Sarpanch suspended for misuse of funds

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 19

The Director, Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, has suspended the sarpanch of Khajurala village, Ajay Kumar, on the charges of embezzlement of panchayat funds.

As per orders issued by the Director, after a detailed inquiry by panchayat member Kuldip Singh, it was found that the suspect had deposited a security amount of Rs 4 lakh in his personal account and took cash of Rs 1.25 lakh from the villagers as rent of panchayat shops in the village.

Kuldip then knocked at the doors of the High Court regarding the issue. The HC directed the department to conduct an investigation.

The suspension orders were issued under Section 20 of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.The other panchayat members have been asked to elect new sarpanch of the village.

#Phagwara