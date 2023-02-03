Sarpanches must motivate youth to shun drugs: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 2

Expressing concern over the easy availability of drugs in Punjab, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said every child knew where drugs were available in a village.

“The situation has started improving but a lot needs to be done as the neighbouring country has launched an indirect war against India by pushing narcotics across border through drones,” the Governor said.

He said the menace could be wiped out only with the active participation of sarpanches of border villages, who could motivate villagers to shun drugs.

Quoting principals of different schools whom he had come across, the Governor said they were also worried about the availability of drugs on the school premises.

The Governor was in Fazilka today during his two-day tour of the border districts of the state. He addressed sarpanches of 54 border villages at Government MR College. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, DGP Gaurav Yadav and senior functionaries of the government.

He lauded efforts of Fazilka DC Dr Senu Duggal for constituting committees in 106 border villages and SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu for recovery of large quantity of narcotics during the past few months.

