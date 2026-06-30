Satish Poonia set to be Punjab BJP in-charge

The BJP is all set to appoint senior Rajasthan leader Satish Poonia as in-charge of party affairs in election-bound Punjab.

Advertisement

Poonia (64) is currently serving as the BJP’s in-charge for Haryana, a post he has held since July 2024.

Advertisement

Satish Poonia, former BJP Rajasthan president and former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, was also elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan earlier this month. He is regarded as one of the key strategists behind the party’s hat-trick victory in the Haryana Assembly elections in 2024.

Advertisement

According to sources, Poonia has been sounded out by the BJP’s top leadership to take charge of Punjab and initiate an organisational revamp in the state. He has already begun informal meetings with senior Punjab BJP leaders and is expected to travel to the state soon.

Last week, Poonia reportedly met BJP president Nitin Nabin and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, who tasked him with the new responsibility of Punjab, where the party is planning a major organisational overhaul and electoral outreach.

Advertisement

A formal announcement of Poonia’s appointment is expected once Nitin Nabin finalises his new team.

Sources added that the Punjab BJP unit is undergoing a major reset, with district presidents to be appointed first, followed by state organisation ministers and vice-presidents.

The BJP state unit has been functioning without an in-charge since June 12, 2025, when then incumbent Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat CM, died in the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.