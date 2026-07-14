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Home / Punjab / 'Satluj controversy must end now': Punjab BJP chief appeals for restraint

'Satluj controversy must end now': Punjab BJP chief appeals for restraint

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:32 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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BJP Punjab chief Kewal Dhillon. File photo
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday said the ongoing controversy over the film Satluj must come to an end, cautioning that reopening old wounds would serve no one.

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In a statement, Dhillon said Punjab had already suffered enough pain and bloodshed, and that healing such wounds takes time. He said the killings of Punjabis, irrespective of religion, must never be forgotten, but called for the memory of the victims to be honoured rather than used for political noise.

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Dhillon made a specific appeal to the media to report on the matter with responsibility and restraint, saying Punjab's peace must come first.

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The statement comes amid a controversy surrounding the Punjabi film Satluj, which has revived debate over the state's turbulent past.

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The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

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