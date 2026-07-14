'Satluj controversy must end now': Punjab BJP chief appeals for restraint

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday said the ongoing controversy over the film Satluj must come to an end, cautioning that reopening old wounds would serve no one.

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In a statement, Dhillon said Punjab had already suffered enough pain and bloodshed, and that healing such wounds takes time. He said the killings of Punjabis, irrespective of religion, must never be forgotten, but called for the memory of the victims to be honoured rather than used for political noise.

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Dhillon made a specific appeal to the media to report on the matter with responsibility and restraint, saying Punjab's peace must come first.

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The statement comes amid a controversy surrounding the Punjabi film Satluj, which has revived debate over the state's turbulent past.