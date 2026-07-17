Satluj no security threat, only bringing people together: Honey Trehan

Acclaimed filmmaker Honey Trehan’s film Satluj is winning plaudits, love of audiences and stirring a hornet’s nest too. After a protracted battle with the CBFC, its surprise screening on Zee 5 has also been stalled. Yet, as pirated copies reach individual screens, the film on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra is fast becoming a movement. In a no-holds-barred exclusive interview to Nonika Singh, the writer-director takes on a volley of questions, putting several back to the government and a few to audiences as well.

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Is this your moment of victory, redemption or defeat?

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The question of defeat does not arise. But yes, there is a sense of disappointment with the system.

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Do you think Satluj would have become the phenomenon had it not been paused?

It is courtesy the CBFC which asked for 127 cuts without any logical reasoning. But, seriously, we need to respect our people, our Constitution and the nation we have built. Ours is just a small film — a small chapter of someone’s life. To suggest it’s a threat to the nation’s security is disrespecting ourselves, our intelligence, our armed forces. All of this appears politically driven.

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Why do you think the government has stalled Satluj?

It’s a question the government itself is best qualified to answer. When a director approaches a producer — in this case Ronnie Screwvala — he doesn’t just sign on the dotted line. There is a big legal firm that vets your script with a fine toothcomb, and only then the producer gives you the go-ahead. If there is anything inflammatory, they would stop you at the very genesis of the idea.

Do you think you missed the big picture, especially the suffering of victims of terrorism, particularly Hindus?

Where in the film have I said Khalra ji stood up and fought only for one community? He was against extrajudicial killings. Those who think so are missing the point. The fact that people from every caste, creed and religion are flocking to watch the film only proves that it’s bringing people together, stands for harmony and not disruption.

For someone born in Madhya Pradesh, what rekindled your interest in Punjab?

I am a diehard Punjabi whose birthplace might be out of Punjab but I grew up in Goindwal, Tarn Taran, Amritsar. Today many think that a Bollywoodwala has made a film on Punjab and are grateful that someone paid heed to their losses. There is no question of scraping ‘purane zakhm’; rather, Satluj is proving to be a balm for suppressed emotions.

Do you believe all art is political?

Yes, art is always political and subjective too. But with Satluj, I didn’t want to make any political statement. I know things acquire a political colour. For me, the film is about Khalra ji’s crusade for humanity and his martyrdom.

What would you say to critics who accuse you of whitewashing militancy?

Rather in the film, Sugga tells Arjun Rampal’s character in a slow-burn scene, ‘Hamari ek goli kitni goliyon ke jawaab mein chalti hai…’ You might say Sugga is the villain in the film. But I don’t believe in heroes or villains. Everyone is a hero in someone’s story and vice versa.

Still there is no doubt that Khalra ji is the hero of Satluj and the police the antagonist?

Yes, but a few policemen...can the state deny that some policemen misused their power? But I am not against the state or police force. My film’s first credit is: special thanks to Punjab Police whose support and love made this film possible.

Is it fair to demonise a person, a senior police officer who is no longer alive to defend himself?

The same can be said for Khalra ji…there is a scene in my film where the former DGP’s character tells the Chief Minister how he has eliminated militancy. Besides, whatever I have shown is not fiction but in public domain, in the testimonies, in the court records and judgments.